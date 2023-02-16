Senator Oluremi Tinubu says generosity is the reason behind her husband, Tinubu’s popularity.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu said generosity is the reason behind the popularity of her husband, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

On Thursday in Abuja, the former senator from Lagos revealed this during a town hall gathering with individuals who have physical disabilities.

Contrary to popular belief, Asiwaju is an incredibly caring and giving person, so his secret is not related to money. He is capable of providing for anything, she said.

She said: “I recall after he ended as governor, we used to have this staff at home. If you needed anything, he would say go and meet so and sothat is who he is,” confirming that the former governor of Lagos does not handle money.

She continued, “I just wonder when they claim he has the world’s wealth. I implored Mrs. Shettima yesterday for just N2 million, she is aware of this.

She continued, “The people you see at rallies are not about money, but [about] somebody they think can give them hope in these trying times.

