Senator Ogunlewe States That Older Civil Servants Will Not Respect A 26-Year Or 30-Year-Old Minister

The Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, has kicked against the idea of putting a young person to be in charge of the Ministry of Youths.

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe argued that if a young person heads a ministry, it will be difficult for civil servants to respect such a person.

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe said that if a 26-year-old or a 30-year-old is made a minister in a ministry where you have people that are his father’s age-mates, then respect will not be accorded to such a young minister.

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe noted that the youths have to continue to learn and appreciate the wisdom of the elderly which will continue to coexist with the strength of the youths.

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe said that age is not a determinant factor that measures someone’s performance in office, rather, the real measure of someone’s performance is such an individual’s knowledge, determination, and the tendency to do a lot of research.

Watch From The 9th Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)