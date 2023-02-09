Senator Nwaoboshi intercepted at Lagos hospital and jailed for $805m fraud

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Delta North District Senator Peter Nwaoboshi is currently in custody.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said in a statement on Wednesday that Nwaoboshi was stopped by its agents on February 6.

The EFCC sued Nwaoboshi and two of his companies, Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, in 2018 before Mohammad Idris, who was later appointed as an appeals court judge.

They were then charged again on October 5, 2018 before Chukwujekwu Aneke.

In a double indictment marked FHC/L/117C/18, the EFCC alleges that the defendants laundered N322 million in 2014.

In dismissing the case, Arneke said the anti-graft agency had failed to prove elements of the crimes it charged the senator with.

However, the EFCC has appealed the sentence and the senator was sentenced to seven years in prison in July 2022. According to the EFCC, the senator did not appear in court during the sentencing hearing, but went underground and refused to appear before the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Nwaoboshi then appealed to the Supreme Court, asking the Supreme Court to grant him bail pending a decision on his appeal.

In a unanimous decision dated 27 January 2023, the EFCC said the Supreme Court dismissed the motion and questioned why Nwaoboshi was suing while on the run.

“Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who represents Delta North in the National Assembly, was finally detained after months of fleeing after the Lagos Division Court of Appeals found him guilty and sentenced him to seven years in prison for money laundering,” the EFCC statement said.

“The MP was stopped at a Lagos hospital on Monday 6th February by employees of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and was finally taken to Ikoyi Prison today, 8th February 2023, to begin his sentence.”

