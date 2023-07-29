Senator Kaka Addresses Economic Realities and Calls for Efficiency in Government

Former Ogun State deputy governor, Senator Adegbenga Sefiu Kaka, has spoken out about the economic challenges faced by Nigerians due to various government policies. He emphasized the need for patience while the government implements strategic measures to address the root causes of the hardships. In his view, adopting a parliamentary system with a unicameral or part-time legislature could help reduce the cost of governance.

President Bola Tinubu has responded to concerns about the removal of fuel subsidies by ordering a review of the proposed N8,000 palliative. However, Senator Kaka believes that more comprehensive and immediate solutions are required. He highlights the importance of investing in clean energy alternatives such as gas and electricity, as well as revitalizing agriculture to boost local production and generate foreign exchange.

Regarding the National Assembly’s allocation of N110 billion for cars and palliatives, Senator Kaka calls for accountability and urges lawmakers to make sacrifices during this critical period. He advocates for addressing corruption in all sectors and making well-defined decisions for the greater good.

Regarding the delay in forming the President’s cabinet, Senator Kaka defends President Tinubu, stating that he should be allowed to take the time needed to carefully select his team. He emphasizes that the President’s actions will determine the outcome and urges everyone to give him the space to fulfill his responsibilities effectively.

Source: VANGUARD NEWS

