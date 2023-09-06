Senator Kabiru Gaya Advised Wike To Exercise Caution In His Role As The FCT Minister.

Former Kano Central senator Kabiru Gaya has counseled Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In an interview with Channels TV , Gaya made the recommendations and advised Wike to exercise caution in his role as governor of Abuja. Gaya acknowledged the significant differences between Wike’s current position as governor of the FCT and his prior position as governor of Rivers State.

He said, “You can observe what President Tinubu has accomplished with the addition of some individuals from different political parties. Wike, along with a few other PDP members, are employed. People in Abuja are alarmed because Wike has started making his usual noise. Abuja needs a tough guy around, but Wike should exercise caution. This man is the governor of Nigeria; he previously served as governor of one state. All of Nigeria’s tribes are in Abuja. He should therefore assess the advantages and disadvantages of any action he takes”.

The former senator highlighted that Abuja represents all of Nigeria, including all of its tribes and ethnic backgrounds. He advised Wike to make decisions carefully, taking into account the city’s diverse population. The attorney for Kabiru Gaya emphasizes the challenging nature of running the Federal Capital Territory, where a variety of interests and backgrounds need to be taken into account. He advises Nyesom Wike to use subtlety and prudence while serving as the minister for the FCT.

