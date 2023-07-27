Senator Has A Car Because None Of Us Treks Or Board A Taxi Into The Senate-Senator Jimoh Ibrahim

In a recent interview on Channels Television, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim of Ondo State addressed the statements made by Senator Adams Oshiomhole regarding the state of his Senate office. Contrary to Senator Oshiomhole’s assertions about the lack of furniture and amenities, Senator Ibrahim offered a different perspective.

“It is not entirely accurate to agree with Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s views,” Senator Jimoh Ibrahim remarked during the interview. “The federal government has indeed provided necessary essentials such as chairs, tables, rugs, and other required items. Moreover, I can confirm that every senator is provided with a car, and none of us have to resort to trekking or taking taxis to reach the Senate.”

Elaborating on his own office, Senator Ibrahim clarified, “In my particular office, the only item I currently lack is a computer. However, this matter has already been raised and discussed with the Senate president.”

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim emphasized that while Senator Oshiomhole may have had certain personal preferences for office arrangements, it doesn’t imply that the facilities were entirely absent. “Each senator has the liberty to customize their office space according to their needs and preferences. If any senator finds something they don’t like, they have the option to make changes to suit their requirements,” Senator Ibrahim added.

The interview shed light on the efforts made by the federal government to equip Senate offices adequately, and it underscored the flexibility granted to senators in personalizing their office spaces. The discrepancy in views between the two senators highlights the subjectivity of office amenities and how different individuals may have contrasting opinions on the matter.

