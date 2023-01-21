This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani speaks out against suspension, calls for fair process

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, the representative for Enugu West Senatorial District, has kicked against his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the party’s national working committee (NWC), this has sparked controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the disciplinary process within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Friday, the PDP’s national working committee (NWC) announced the suspension of Nnamani and eight others over alleged anti-party activities.

The former governor of Enugu state, who has been a prominent figure within the party, was quick to respond to the news, releasing a statement on Saturday in which he declared his suspension as a “rude shock and huge surprise”.

In the statement, Nnamani emphasized that he had not been informed of any petition filed against him or allowed to respond to any allegations. He also stated that his suspension was a violation of the party’s regulations and the provisions of the 1999 constitution.

Nnamani further highlighted that he was not invited to any meetings or hearings where his supposed offence was discussed and that his right to a fair hearing had been violated. He also noted that he had not been given the chance to make representations on his behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend him from the party were made.

The senator’s supporters have expressed their disappointment at the suspension and have called for a review of the decision. They have also urged the PDP to follow due process and ensure that the senator’s rights are protected. The suspension has caused a rift within the party and raised concerns about the integrity of the disciplinary process.

This development is a significant blow to the PDP, and it remains to be seen how it will affect the party’s political prospects in the upcoming elections. It also raises questions about the integrity of the party’s disciplinary process and whether due process was followed in the suspension of Senator Nnamani and the other individuals.

In the meantime, Senator Nnamani has called on his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while he continues to fight the suspension. He also urged the PDP to review the decision and follow due process to ensure fairness and justice.

