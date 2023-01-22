This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani Reacts To His Suspension From The PDP

Popular member of the Peoples Democratic Party and former governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani was recently suspended by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations of the Politician’s anti-party activities.

Photo: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani.

Although, the PDP did not clearly outline the anti party activities the politician was suspended for, a report on Channels Television predicted that it could be connected to the recent politician’s show of support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While reacting to his suspension, Senator Nnamani, in a report on Channels Television News, said that the party did not give him a prior notice of the situation neither was he invited to any meeting to discuss the issue. The politician said that his sudden suspension is an abuse of his right of fair hearing.

In his words, the Politician said: “I was not also invited to any meeting, proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offence (s) was/were discussed. I was therefore, not afforded the opportunity to make representations on my behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party was made.”

“My right to fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the Constitution of the party, especially in disciplinary proceedings. More importantly the Superior Constitution of the FRN.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

#Senator #Chimaroke #Nnamani #Reacts #Suspension #PDPSenator Chimaroke Nnamani Reacts To His Suspension From The PDP Publish on 2023-01-22 12:38:29