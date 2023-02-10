Senator Bwacha Wins Taraba APC Gov Primary Rerun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) rerun primary ahead of the March 11 governorship election.

He polled 778 votes to defeat senator Yusuf Yusuf who polled 5 votes out of the 796 accredited delegates.

At various points, the APC governorship primary poll was declared invalid by two Federal High Courts in Jalingo and Abuja, and a new primary was mandated within 14 days.

However, the Court of Appeal in Yola restored Bwacha as the party’s candidate in the state. But fellow candidate Sabo Kente appealed the appellate court’s decision to reinstate Bwacha as the APC candidate to the Supreme Court.

A five-member Supreme Court panel ruled that the Court of Appeal’s ruling should be overturned and upheld the trial court’s decision to order a new primary election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Taraba, Umar Gajirma, the Deputy Governor of Kogi, Edward Onoja, the former Governor, Jolly Nyame, the candidate for the House of Representatives in the Takum/Ussa/Donga Constituency, Rt. Hon. Mark Bako Useni, the Member of the House of Representatives in the Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency, Danjuma Shiddi, and

