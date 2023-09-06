NEWS

Senator Bukola Saraki Celebrates His Wife, Toyin As She Becomes A Year Older (Photos)

Birthday is a special day that marks the anniversary of someone’s birth. It is a time to celebrate and show appreciation for the person’s existence in our lives. Birthdays are often commemorated with parties, gifts, and well wishes from loved ones.

The former Governor of Kwara State, Senator Bukola Saraki has shown the world how he truly loved his Wife, Toyin after he shared some beautiful memories they share together as he celebrate her Birthday online, Bukola Saraki posted their pictures with a beautiful birthday wish.

Senator Bukola Saraki Shared some pictures of the amazing moments they spent together with his wife with Beautiful Birthday wish, And I Quote; “To my amazing wife, Toyin, Happy birthday! I am so grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being a wonderful mother to our beautiful children and an inspiring partner. May the Almighty God keep you in good health and give you all the happiness in the world”

It is indeed a beautiful day for Bukola Saraki and his Beautiful Wife, Toyin.

