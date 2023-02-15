NEWS

Senator Ayodele Arise Reveals 2 States In The South-East That Peter Obi Will Suffer Defeat

With less than ten days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to their respective polling units to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Ayodele Arise has predicted that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi will lose three states in the South-East region in February 25 presidential election. 

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor is among the front-runners in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. Mr Peter Obi is seeking for the position of the president of Nigeria against 17 other contenders. 

Speaking to Tribune paper in an exclusive interview, the federal lawmaker said he sees Mr Peter Obi losing in Ebonyi, and state respectively. 

According to him, he is aware that an ever age Igbo person would like to vote Mr Peter Obi but the Labour party presidential candidate will still lose the states. 

Hear him “let us look at it. In the South-East, as committed as the average Igbo person is, they want to vote for Obi but, there are states in the South-East that will outright vote APC. Imo is possible; Ebonyi is very possible, outright. ” Tribune paper quoted Arise as saying during the exclusive interview. 

