Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong : Exploring Cross River South’s Mineral Sector in the 10th Senate

In the Nigerian Senate, Members play a crucial role in championing the interests and development of their constituencies. Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South, has a unique opportunity to drive progress and economic growth in the region. One area that deserves significant attention is the mineral sector, which holds great potential for Cross River South’s socio-economic advancement. This article delves into the various aspects of the mineral sector that Senator Ekpenyong should explore to foster sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

1. Identifying and Tapping into Mineral Resources:

Cross River South possesses vast untapped mineral resources that can drive economic diversification and create job opportunities. As a senator, Ekpenyong can initiate comprehensive geological surveys and research to identify these mineral deposits accurately. Collaborating with relevant government agencies, he can facilitate the responsible exploration, extraction, and utilization of minerals such as lithium derived from lepidolite and spodumene deposits, limestone, granite, tin, lead, and kaolin, among others.

2. Promoting Investment and Public-Private Partnerships:

To fully harness the potential of the mineral sector, Senator Ekpenyong should focus on attracting domestic and foreign investments. By collaborating with stakeholders and creating an enabling environment, he can promote public-private partnerships for the development of mining infrastructure, such as mines, processing plants, and transportation networks. This would not only enhance productivity but also provide avenues for job creation and skill development in the region.

3. Supporting Local Artisanal Miners:

Cross River South is home to a significant number of artisanal miners who often lack access to modern mining techniques and sustainable practices. Senator Ekpenyong should advocate for the provision of training, capacity building, and support for these miners. By promoting safe and environmentally friendly mining practices, he can improve the livelihoods of local communities while mitigating the negative impact on the ecosystem.

4. Ensuring Regulatory Framework and Environmental Protection:

The senator’s role in drafting and supporting legislation is crucial for the mineral sector’s growth and sustainability. Ekpenyong should work towards creating a robust regulatory framework that addresses issues such as mineral rights, licensing, environmental protection, and community engagement. Encouraging responsible mining practices will not only protect the environment but also ensure the equitable distribution of benefits among stakeholders.

5. Leveraging Technology and Innovation:

Technology and innovation play pivotal roles in modernizing the mineral sector. Senator Ekpenyong should advocate for the adoption of advanced mining technologies, automation, and digital solutions. This would enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and promote sustainable resource management. Additionally, he can support research and development initiatives in partnership with academic institutions to foster innovation in the sector.

6. Sustainable Community Development:

It is essential for Senator Ekpenyong to prioritize the socio-economic development of communities affected by mining activities. He can advocate for the allocation of a portion of mining revenue towards community development projects, such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and skills training. By ensuring the equitable distribution of benefits, he can promote social cohesion and inclusive growth in Cross River South.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong has a unique opportunity to drive transformative change in Cross River South by exploring the untapped potential of the mineral sector. By prioritizing mineral resource identification, attracting investments, supporting local miners, ensuring responsible regulations, leveraging technology, and promoting sustainable community development, he can pave the way for socio-economic progress and prosperity. Through effective representation and strategic initiatives, Senator Ekpenyong can leave a lasting impact on the region’s mineral sector and contribute significantly to its overall development.

Eugenio Antai. MInsTA,

Lecturer and Researcher at Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron. A Resource and Environmental Economist and Development Strategist.