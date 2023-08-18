Senator Akanbi Commends President Tinubu’s Palliative Measures for States

Senator Adesoji Akanbi, the co-chairman of SWAGA’23 (South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023) and the driving force behind the Coalition Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (COMBAT), has praised the recent palliative measures greenlit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As per Vanguard papers on Thursday, August 10, 2023, these measures have been extended to all 36 states of the federation, aiming to allete the prevailing economic challenges faced by many Nigerians.

In a formal statement, Senator Akanbi expressed his optimism about the positive impact of the palliatives and other forthcoming policies on the well-being of Nigerians. He described this moment as a remarkable chapter in Nigeria’s history, where the collective efforts of the government are directed towards the betterment of its citizens. The senator applauded President Tinubu for approving a package that encompasses both financial aid and substantial quantities of essential food grains from the national storage.

“This marks a significant stride towards Nigeria’s economic development and prosperity,” Senator Akanbi stated. “The palliatives, coupled with previously implemented policies, are expected to serve as a buffer against the hardships faced by our fellow citizens. It’s a testament to Mr. President’s dedication to laying a solid foundation for our nation’s future.”

The palliative measures have come as a glimmer of hope to millions of Nigerians who have been grappling with rising living costs and economic uncertainties. Senator Akanbi’s commendation comes as a voice of reassurance that the government’s actions are poised to bring relief and pave the way for a brighter future.

Senator Akanbi also called upon the governors of the various states to exercise prudence and responsibility in disbursing these resources.

He urged them to prioritize the needs of the vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, ensuring that the intended benefits of the palliatives reach those who need them the most.

