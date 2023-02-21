NEWS

Senator Adeyemi Joins Kogi Gov'ship Race After Losing Senatorial Ticket

Senator Smart Adeyemi, who represents Kogi West at the Senate, has declared to contest the November 2023 Kogi State gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker had contested the APC senatorial ticket for Kogi West senatorial district but lost to Sunday Karimi.

After selecting the APC nomination form for the Kogi governorship election, Senator Adeyemi spoke with reporters in Abuja yesterday. He said that in the interests of fairness and equity, Kogi West should be permitted to produce the state’s next governor because Kogi East and Kogi Central have held the position at various points in the past.

He claimed that among the candidates who have gotten the party’s forms, he is the most qualified in terms of experience and ability to improve conditions in the state.

“I challenge other contestants to a public discussion where they should explain to Kogites and, by extension, Nigerians, what they have previously done for the people of Kogi State and what they intend to do going forward.

“As for me, I see evidence of this in the building of roads, the drilling of boreholes, the provision of hospital beds, and other health facilities in various villages throughout the three senatorial districts.

Given that Kogi State is incredibly endowed with solid minerals, my goal for the state is development-driven transformation.

If I am elected governor, the state of Kogi alone has 32 of the country’s 37 mineral resources, which will be mobilized for wealth creation and development in the state, he claimed.

