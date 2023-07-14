Senator Adaramodu: Why Senate Swiftly Confirms Service Chiefs

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, who serves as the representative of Ekiti South senatorial district and holds the position of Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, has defended the prompt endorsement of the Service Chiefs by the Senate.

The Senate conducted a confidential evaluation of the four Service Chiefs, and their confirmation was disclosed after the executive meeting.

The roster comprised Major T. A. Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defense Staff, Air Vice Marshal H.B. Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally appealed for the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to ratify the appointments in written communication.

Senator Adaramodu, addressing reporters following the Senate session, stressed the imperative of promptly granting the confirmation request, given the prevailing security predicaments faced by the nation.

He expressed, “We are aware that one crucial matter of concern currently is internal security. We must collaborate with Mr. President to enhance the safety of Nigerians by allowing them to freely engage in farming activities without any hindrances.

This collaboration is necessary to establish a well-integrated security framework that eradicates insecurity.”

Furthermore, he elaborated on how the Senate thoroughly evaluated the nominees’ track records, backgrounds, capabilities, and characters, concluding that they were competent individuals capable of addressing the country’s security challenges.

About the nonattendance of the Inspector General of Police during the evaluation, Senator Adaramodu clarified that all nominees didn’t need to be present for the screening and confirmation on the same day.

Additionally, Senator Adaramodu discussed the authorization of the $800 million in funding from the World Bank earmarked for the National Social Safety Net Programme (NSSNP).

He made it clear that it was not a form of borrowing but rather a pre-existing facility that had been in place since the final phase of the Buhari administration.

He underscored that the funds were intended to establish a safety net for numerous Nigerians and were approved based on the collective input and viewpoint of Nigerians.

