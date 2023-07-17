Senator Abubakar Kyari Takes Charge as Acting National Chairman of APC Amidst Resignation Drama

In a significant political development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has witnessed a change in its leadership hierarchy.

According to newtelegraphng.com, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party, has emerged as the acting National Chairman. This transition comes on the heels of Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation from the esteemed position of the party’s National Chairman.

The swift transfer of power adheres to the constitutional provisions of the APC. As per the party’s guiding principles, in the event of a National Chairman’s resignation, the Deputy National Chairman from the respective zone assumes the role of acting National Chairman.

Senator Abubakar Kyari wasted no time in assuming his new responsibilities. Guiding a cohort of National Working Committee (NWC) members, he confidently convened a crucial meeting amidst heightened security at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

With this change in leadership, the APC aims to maintain stability and continuity while navigating the political landscape. Senator Abubakar Kyari’s tenure as the acting National Chairman is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the party, enabling it to tackle the challenges ahead.

