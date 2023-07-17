Senator Abba Kyari Assumes Role as Acting APC National Chairman

Politics Nigeria reported that it has been officially confirmed that Senator Abba Kyari has taken up the position of Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement comes as a significant development within the party, signaling a shift in leadership and the commencement of a new era.

Senator Abba Kyari’s appointment as Acting National Chairman brings with it a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the party’s principles and values.

With his extensive political background and commitment to the party’s growth, Senator Kyari is expected to provide effective leadership and steer the APC towards its goals and objectives.

Additionally, Festus Fuanter from Plateau has been appointed as the Acting National Secretary, assuming a key role in supporting the party’s operations and administrative functions.

Fuanter’s appointment further solidifies the party’s commitment to maintaining a strong leadership structure and ensuring the smooth functioning of its internal affairs.

As the APC undergoes this transition, it presents an opportunity for the party to reevaluate its strategies, strengthen its unity, and enhance its focus on achieving its objectives.

The appointment of Senator Abba Kyari as Acting National Chairman, along with Festus Fuanter as Acting National Secretary, is expected to bring stability and renewed momentum to the APC.

It is important to note that these appointments are in an acting capacity, pending any future developments within the party. The APC remains committed to ensuring that its leadership positions are filled by individuals who can effectively guide the party towards success.

