Senator Abaribe Reveals Nnamdi Kanu Told Him It’s Simon Ekpa That Authorized Sit-at-home Not Him

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia State has said that the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, told him that it was Simon Ekpa that authorized the sit-at-home order in South-East and not him. He said this as the Senators called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finland Government to extradite Simon Ekpa and prosecute him for his alleged role in the sit-at-home and violent attacks in the South-East.

During a plenary session on Wednesday, Senator Osita Izunaso from Imo State had sponsored a motion condemning the sit-at-home order in South-East, and the motion was co-sponsored by the Senators from South-East.

Speaking about the motion, Senator Abaribe said that the sit-at-home has been taken over by criminals, and that they now use it to kill police officers, maim people, steal and vandalize property in the South-East.

In the report which was made by The Nation on Wednesday July 26th, Senator Abaribe said that when he met Nnamdi Kanu, he told him that he was not the one that imposed the sit-at-home order.

In his lead debate, Senator Osita Izunaso lamented the lives and property that have been lost in the region as a result of the sit-at-home. He said that it is affecting livelihoods and economic growth, and also leading to missed classes and delays in academic progress.

He added – “As this increases the potential for criminal elements to take advantage of the situation to engage in looting or other unlawful activities while the people stay at home.”

( credit: The Nation).

Richiehenshaw (

)