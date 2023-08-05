According to Vanguard, the Senate has asked the chair of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and other leaders in the region to tread carefully in tackling the political quagmire in the Republic of Niger.

After a nearly two-hour closed session discussing President Bola Tinubu’s Friday letter to the Senate on decisions made by the regional body, the Senate called on ECOWAS to review political and diplomatic options and other means to strengthen Unlock the political compass in the Republic of Niger.

While the Senate condemned the coup in Niger overall, it commended the Chair, President Bola Tinubu, and other heads of state from other ECOWAS countries for their quick response and positions taken on the unfortunate development in the Republic of Niger.

Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio read the senator’s resolutions after the session and said: The Senate recognizes that in his correspondence President Tinubu did not seek the approval of this Senate’s Parliament to go to war, he erroneously suggested in some neighborhoods.

Rather, Mr.President has expressed the desire to respectfully solicit the assistance of the National Ace in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS resolutions, as set out in the said communication.

The Senate calls on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Chair of ECOWAS, to continue to encourage other ECOWAS leaders to strengthen political and diplomatic options and other means to clarify the political compass in the Republic of Niger.

The National Assembly supports ECOWAS, led by President Tinubu, in resolving the political situation in Niger and returning the country to democratic government shortly entire National Assembly to continue to exchange views with the President and Commander-in-Chief on how best to resolve the issue given the cordial relations between Nigerians and Nigerians that have existed to date.

Equally condemns this coup and also proposes solutions for the fastest possible resolution of this compass.

Johnwilbow (

)