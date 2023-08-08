Senate Withholds El-Rufai’s Confirmation As Minister-designate Over Security Checks

The Punch newspaper reports that the Senate on Monday withheld its confirmation of the immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, as a minister-designate.

After the ministerial screening exercise, the Senate cleared all but 3 of the 48 persons nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ministerial positions in his cabinet.

The other two nominees not yet confirmed by the Senate are Senator Abubakar Danlandi and former Nexim Bank Managing Director, Stella Okotete.

The report quoted impeccable Senate sources as saying that the three nominees are currently undergoing security checks.

One of the sources reportedly told the newspaper:

“Based on the findings, the nominees are currently undergoing security checks, having found some things against them.”

Another source said:

“We are observing them and we believe that there are some things that are incriminating against them. So, we have sent their names back to the executive for necessary checks.”

Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, corroborated the sources, saying the three nominees are still undergoing further legislative actions.

In his words, Adaramodu said:

“Forty-eight names were, sent comprising both males and females. Forty-five were confirmed; the three others are awaiting further legislative actions, which will be hinged on other arms of government, having given us all the necessary impetus to do the final screening.”

There have been petitions written against El-Rufai being appointed a minister. One such petition came from Sunday Karimi, the APC Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District. While presenting his petition during El-Rufai’s screening, Senator Karimi, who incidentally acknowledged that El-Rufai did considerably well in his previous public positions, however, added:

“But, I have a very strong petition against you that borders on the security, unity, and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation. And I think that the petition has to be considered in this screening exercise.”

He then presented the petition to the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the exercise at the time.

But the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, intervened, saying the Senate will sit on the petitions later and refer them to relevant authorities.

Ifyafrica (

)