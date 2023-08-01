Senate Suspends Screening of 3 Ministerial Nominees Amid Forgery and Age Allegations

According to a report by Vanguard, the Senate’s screening of ministerial nominees encountered unexpected challenges related to age forgery and age falsification. As a result, the screening process for three candidates had to be postponed. The proceedings began with 14 nominees on the order paper, with seven allowed to take a bow and go due to their distinguished political backgrounds. Among those who received this privilege were Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers State, and Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, three other nominees faced scrutiny due to discrepancies in their documents. Prof. Joseph Utsev, the current Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, faced questions about his age declaration, which raised eyebrows due to its implications about his primary education. Senator George Akume endorsed him, but the matter will be thoroughly reviewed during the confirmation stage.

Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi from Taraba State was alleged to have been banned by the Supreme Court from holding public office for ten years. Bello Mohammed from Sokoto State had issues concerning his secondary school leaving certificate.

During the marathon session, the screening proceeded smoothly for some nominees who took a bow and left without further questioning. However, objections were raised during Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi’s screening, and the matter will be thoroughly examined to ensure transparency and adherence to the law.

Overall, the screening process for some nominees had to be postponed until the issues adequately addressed. Three other nominees did not undergo screening on that day for unspecified reasons.

source: punch news

