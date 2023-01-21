Senate summons NNPCL boss over N48bn Tompolo contract

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, was called before the Senate on Friday as a result of the N48 billion pipeline surveillance contract that was given to Niger Delta stakeholders by the committee overseeing ethics, privileges, and public petitions.

Government Ekpemupolo, commonly known as Tompolo, a former Commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, created Global West Vessel Specialist Limited, a private marine security company, and was given the contract for pipeline surveillance by the Federal Government.

In partnership with other significant stakeholders in the oil-producing villages in the area, the Tompolo-owned company was intended to safeguard the oil pipelines that crossed almost all of the Niger Delta states.

In particular, Tompolo is tasked with carrying out the N4 billion monthly contract that spans the states of Delta, Ondo, Imo, Rivers, and portions of Bayelsa in cooperation with significant tribes in the areas where the oil pipelines are located.

The Isoko Community has petitioned the Senate, however, claiming that their young men were left out of the multi-billion naira initiative.

Through the Interested Isoko Youth Groups, the Isoko people claimed in a petition addressed to the Senate on their behalf by Stanley Okonmah that they were utterly disenfranchised in the contract award.

The Isoko ethnic nationality asked the Senate to look into the contract’s award and persuade the NNPCL management to give a new contract to a business run by an Isoko individual.

The citizens specifically encouraged the Senate to investigate the situation and the Minister of Petroleum Resources and Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL to fix the inconsistencies.

They wanted the Isoko nation’s stakeholders to select the company that would receive the pipeline surveillance contract from the NNPCL.

Senator Ayo Akinyelure, the chairman of the Senate panel, stated that the GCEO of the NNPCL was thus called to the Senate in order to come and reassure the Isoko people that the agency would take the necessary action to prevent economic sabotage by the area’s irate youths.

The Senate Committee on Ethics Privileges and Public Petitions will be calling the GCEO of the NNPCL on January 25th, he declared. We want him to come and reassure Nigerians that he will take the necessary steps to dissuade young people from committing pipeline sabotage.

When oil was discovered on their territory and pipelines were placed there in 1958, the Isoko youth leadership earlier told the panel that up until that point, no vandalism had been reported in the region.

One of our towns turns out 53,000 barrels of crude oil per day, they claimed. We also have other regions that each produce 15,000 barrels per day.

Afeezoladiti (

)