Senate Screens Ministerial Nominees, Including Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, Adelabu

On Monday, the Senate will commence the screening process for President Bola Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees. According to the Premium Times, this comes after 59 days since Tinubu took office, and he submitted the list just one day before the constitutional deadline of July 28.

Similar to past Nigerian leaders, Tinubu did not attach portfolios to the nominees.

The nominees represent 25 states and include four former governors, six former federal lawmakers, two former lawmakers, three serving presidential advisers, and seven women, among others.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Tinubu’s chief of staff, mentioned that the president will soon submit the list of nominees from the remaining 11 states.

To prepare for the screening, the federal government requested that the nominees complete their documentation at the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President at the National Assembly complex between Friday and Monday.

The Senate has promised a thorough screening process. Its spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, assured Nigerians that the screening will not be taken lightly and that the background of each nominee will be thoroughly examined.

Speculation suggests that the screening, which led the Senate to postpone its annual recess, may take at least three days to complete. During the process, the 109-member Senate will question the nominees regarding the value they will bring to governance if confirmed.

Traditionally, the three senators from each state where nominees originate may express their support or opposition before questioning the candidates. However, there is criticism surrounding the practice of allowing former and serving lawmakers to simply “take a bow and go” without thorough scrutiny.

Some nominees may face additional questioning or opposition if petitions are raised against them or if more information is needed regarding their potential ministries.

Once the screening process concludes, the Senate will either reject or confirm the nominees at the Committee of the Whole. The final decision will then be announced by the Senate president.

