Senate Screens Keyamo, Mahmud, Ministerial Nominees

Today, the Senate will examine the qualifications of two fresh candidates put forward by President Bola Tinubu for ministerial positions.

According to the Premium Times, the nominees who will undergo scrutiny are Festus Keyamo, hailing from Delta, and Mariya Mahmud, hailing from Kano. President Tinubu officially submitted their names for confirmation as ministers on Wednesday.

Mariya Mahmud, a former commissioner in Kano State, replaced Maryam Shetty as a nominee from the state. On the other hand, Festus Keyamo, who previously served as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment under the Buhari administration, is a new nominee.

Surprisingly, last Friday, President Tinubu withdrew the nomination of Ms. Shetty without disclosing any reason for his decision.

However, the National Chairman of the APC and former Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, stated in a media interview on Saturday that he was not consulted before Ms. Shetty was nominated and played no part in her withdrawal.

He further disclosed that President Tinubu subsequently asked him to nominate a woman from the state, resulting in the selection of Mrs. Mahmud.

Mrs. Mahmud previously served as the commissioner for higher education under Mr. Ganduje’s leadership as the governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023.

Thus far, 46 out of the 48 ministerial nominees have successfully undergone screening. Last week, the senators postponed their annual recess to review the candidates submitted to them through two separate correspondences.

Today, as is customary, the Senate will carry out the screening process, which is scheduled to commence at 11 a.m. In this procedure, the Committee of the Whole, chaired by the Senate President, will play a vital role.

Following the screening, the Senate will reconvene for a plenary session, during which the Senate President will announce the outcome.

