Senate Rejects Tinubu’s planned Military Action in Niger Republic

The Senate dismissed the possibility of a military operation in Nigeria’s neighboring Republic of Niger, but called on ECOWAS Parliament and other leaders to condemn the coup in the country.

According to the Nigerian Senate, the political standoff in Niger should be resolved through political rather than military action.

Tinubu on Friday called on the Senate to implement the resolutions of the ECOWAS Office of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in the Republic of Niger.

A statement by ECOWAS leaders, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is its President, said military action would be taken against any country that violently overthrows the democratically elected government.

But in the face of an executive branch statement during a closed session that lasted more than two hours on Saturday, put forward by Senate Speaker Bamidele Opeyemi, the Senate rejected military action and insisted on working with the Nigerian President to settle the issue.

After the closed session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said behind closed doors that he had reviewed Tinubu’s request and opted for a political solution rather than a military one, given the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

Source; Leadership

