Senate Rejects Political Approach To Nnamdi Kanu’s Case, Seeks Ekpa’s Extradition.

The Senate has refused a political solution to the continued detention of the leader of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi kanu.

However, the Senate advised the Federal Government of Nigeria to join hands with the Finnish Government and extradite the self-acclaimed leader of the indigenous people of biafra in Finland, Simon Ekpa, who is allegedly promoting in legal sit-at-home order in the South East of the for prosecution in Nigeria.

According to leadership newspaper, the Senate also agreed to invite the minister of foreign affairs when due with other relevant stakeholders to conduct a careful investigation on the issue and also bring all the sponsors of the illegal act to book.

However, the Senate passed the resolution following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Osita Izunaso of the all progressives congress Imo West, titled ”condemning the destructive nature of sit-at-home’ demonstration in south east Nigeria.

It was also co-sponsored by fourteen other senators from the South East.

Senator Osita also said the sit-at-home policy has really affected the lives of the people, adding that if Simon Ekpa’s action is not checked, he may win in corrupting the minds of Nigerian youths and turning them against the government which is tantamount to treasonable felony.

Furthermore, addressing the journalists after the plenary, Senator Izunaso stood on the ground that a political approach was the best method to handle the case.

