Senate Rejects Motion To Release Nnamdi Kanu

The Senate has voted against a motion seeking the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention. The motion, which was moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West), aimed to address the frequent sit-at-home orders enforced by unknown gunmen in the South-East region of Nigeria.

The lawmakers from the South-East, co-sponsoring the motion, expressed concern about the dire consequences of the ongoing civil disobedience actions. They highlighted the loss of thousands of innocent lives, destruction of properties worth over a trillion Naira, and the departure of investors from the region due to the unrest.

The sit-at-home protests have disrupted economic activities and caused immeasurable financial losses for businesses and workers, leading to reduced productivity and income. Additionally, the disruptions have affected students’ education, delayed academic progress, and had long-term effects on their learning outcomes.

The motion further emphasized that the civil disobedience actions have disrupted essential public services like healthcare, transportation, and waste disposal, posing risks to the well-being and safety of the people in the South-East.

The sit-at-home order was originally declared by IPOB in August 2021 as a protest against Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention. Although IPOB eventually suspended the order, a faction led by Simon Ekpa has continued to enforce it, leading to violence and attacks against those who defy the order.

Residents in the South-East states of Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, and Anambra have been at risk of being killed, maimed, and attacked by gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order. The motion’s rejection means that Nnamdi Kanu’s detention will remain unchanged, and the issue of sit-at-home orders and its implications for the region will continue to be a matter of concern.

