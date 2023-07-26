NEWS

Senate rejects motion seeking release of Nnamdi Kanu, says matter still in court

On Wednesday, the Nigerian Senate rejected a plea for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The rejection came after considering a motion presented by Osita Izunaso, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Imo, titled “Condemning the disruptive nature of sit-at-home Demonstrations in south-east Nigeria.” The motion was co-sponsored by all other senators from the south-east region.

Senator Izunaso highlighted the devastating consequences of the sit-at-home orders, including loss of innocent lives and destruction of properties amounting to over a trillion naira. The protests have driven investors away from the region, leading to economic setbacks, reduced productivity, and disruption in education.

The motion also expressed concerns over the influence of Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed disciple of Kanu, who issues illegal sit-at-home orders. The Senate worried that Ekpa’s actions could corrupt Nigerian youths and fuel further unrest.

While the Senate condemned Ekpa’s activities and the sit-at-home orders, it declined a request to resolve the matter through a political solution due to the ongoing legal proceedings regarding Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Senate invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs (once appointed) and relevant stakeholders to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the sponsors of the sit-at-home acts to justice. Additionally, the Senate observed a minute of silence to honor the lives lost as a result of the sit-at-home proponents’ activities.

