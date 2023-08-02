Senate Puts Utsev’s Screening On Hold As Record Shows He Was Born In 1980 & Finished Primary In 1989

Vanguard paper reported today that during the screening exercise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, the Senate put on hold the screening of three nominees due to concerns of age forgery and falsification. One of the nominees whose screening was suspended is Prof. Joseph Utsev, the current Rector of Federal Polytechnic in Wannune, which happens to be the hometown of Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Professor Utsev, originally from Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, was presented as George Akume’s candidate. However, the issue arose when it was discovered that in his resume, he stated he was born in 1980 and completed primary school at the age of nine in 1989, which raised doubts about how he could have been in primary one at the age of three.

This development raised questions among the Senate members, prompting them to ask Prof. Joseph Utsev to clarify the inconsistencies in his age-related information. As a result, the screening process for his nomination was temporarily suspended until the matter is addressed satisfactorily.

The delay in the screening process affects not only Prof. Utsev but also two other ministerial nominees who are facing similar age-related issues. The Senate is taking these matters seriously to ensure that the nominees’ qualifications and background information are accurate and reliable.This incident has drawn significant attention as the screening exercise is a crucial step in the process of appointing ministerial candidates. The Senate aims to uphold transparency and integrity throughout this process, ensuring that only qualified and honest individuals are appointed to serve the nation in ministerial positions.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Prof. Joseph Utsev and the other affected nominees will address the concerns raised by the Senate. The Nigerian public is closely watching the proceedings, as the credibility and trustworthiness of the nominees are at stake.

Source: Vanguard paper

