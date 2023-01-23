NEWS

Senate President Lawan Unveils the Presidential Candidate North Must Vote for in 2023 Elections.

On Monday, January 23, Senate President Ahmad Lawan unveiled a major announcement that will shape the 2023 Presidential Elections in Nigeria: a strong endorsement of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC’s) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At a highly attended APC presidential rally in Bauchi state, Senator Lawan declared that the party must support and vote for Tinubu in the upcoming election. This was affirmed in a statement sent to Legit.ng by Abdulaziz, a member of the Tinubu Media Office.

In his speech, Senator Lawan spoke of Tinubu’s tremendous achievements and how the nation has benefited immensely from his leadership. The Senate President highlighted some key initiatives Tinubu has introduced, including the establishment of the National Health Insurance Scheme and the National Housing Fund, both of which have helped millions of Nigerians.

He underscored the importance of voting for the APC to continue to reap the benefits of Tinubu’s leadership. According to Lawan, “It is incumbent upon us to continue to do what is expected of us by voting for the APC in appreciation of the benefits our people got from his leadership.”

The endorsement of Tinubu by Senate President Lawan will surely give a boost to the APC’s campaign for the 2023 Presidential Elections. With the prospect of experiencing more of Tinubu’s leadership, Lawan’s endorsement has undoubtedly resonated with the people of Nigeria.

It is now up to the people to decide whether to heed Senator Lawan’s call and vote for Tinubu in the 2023 elections. With Tinubu’s record of success, it is likely that the nation will benefit greatly from his leadership if he is elected as Nigeria’s next president.

