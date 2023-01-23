This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senate President Lawan Reveals Presidential Candidate North Should Vote For Ahead of 2023 Elections

The Senate president Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has urged the northern region to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Lawan spoke on Monday, January 23, at the APC presidential rally in Bauchi state which was attended by the candidate, President Muhammadu buhari, state governors and other party stalwarts.

According to a statement issued by Tinubu Media Office, Lawan hailed President buhari, saying he discharged himself creditably and made the ruling party proud.

He said the outpouring of people at the rally indicated the northeast appreciated the buhari administration for liberating them from the menace of Boko Haram, amid other benefits.

“PDP abandoned the North East to Boko Haram. They left us in their hands to kill us, at a point when we complained they blamed us for it. But when you came, you liberated our people, you changed the story.

“It is incumbent upon us to continue to do what is expected of us by voting for the APC in appreciation of the benefits our people got from your leadership,” he said.

Earlier, the APC presidential campaign council dismissed the allegation that the president of the Senate was working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general election.

The campaign council on Thursday, December 22, passed a vote of confidence on the Senate President, saying he can never betray the ruling party, The Punch reported.

It was gathers that the Bashir Machina Campaign Council had accused Lawan’s supporters of making derogatory utterances against the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman of Machina’s campaign council, Husaini Isa, alleged that the anti-Tinubu utterances were made by Lawan’s supporters at the rally held in Nguru town based on video evidence circulated on social media.

He added that Lawan’s supporters openly endorsed Atiku and the PDP in the video.

Reacting on Thursday, December 22, the spokesman for Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, dismissed the report, saying Lawan is a trusted party member.

The minister of state for Labour also expressed doubt that Machina supporters would stoop low to accuse the Senate president of working against his party.

Content created and supplied by: Yidiat90 (via 50minds

News )

#Senate #President #Lawan #Reveals #Presidential #Candidate #North #Vote #Ahead #ElectionsSenate President Lawan Reveals Presidential Candidate North Should Vote For Ahead of 2023 Elections Publish on 2023-01-23 23:58:04