Senate President Lawan Opens Up After Meeting With Buhari Over CBN’s Old Naira Notes Swap Deadline

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says there is no need for a time limit on the validity of the old naira notes.

According to TheCable reports, Lawan made this disclosure on Friday, January 10th, to journalists after a meeting of the council of state, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Lawan said he told Buhari, in a separate meeting, that the national assembly has resolved that there should be no deadline for the currency swap because of the way it has impacted Nigerians.

“For us in the senate, initially we felt that this policy in the first place is not a bad one. But we also feel there is no need for time limit,” he said.

“Allow the old and the new to co-exist until the old is phase out. So,what is wrong in that? This is not going to be the first country to deploy it that way,” Lawan added.

Earlier, the governors of the 36 states in Nigeria urged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the timeframe for the implementation of the Naira Redesign policy.

According to The Punch reports, the governors under the aegis Nigeria Governors’ Forum, made the plea in a letter to the president dated Monday, February 6, 2023.

It was gathered that the letter was signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

In the letter addressed to President Buhari, the governors warned that “the speed of implementation of the policy is a recipe for anarchy in the country.”

The governors said that though almost every state of the federation is feeling the hardship caused by the policy, states that have fewer banks like Borno in the Northeast and Bayelsa in the South-south suffer the most.

The governors further noted that the policy may lead to “a rise in the number of unemployed and unengaged persons who will inevitably resort to crime to make ends meet.”

The NGF, therefore, beseeched President Buhari to extend the policy’s implementation span and order the CBN to ensure the availability of the new naira notes.

