Senate President, Godswill Akpabio Told to Immediately Resign Over Vacation Allowance To Senators

A former deputy spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has asked Godswill Akpabio, the incumbent senate president, to step down, Leadership reports.

Speaking a Video on Wednesday, August 9, Frank, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Akpabio “made a mockery of Nigeria’s democracy”.

Frank stated that it was insensitive for the federal lawmakers to enjoy national resources in the name of holidaying at a time Nigerians were facing hardships and other economic challenges.

He said: “The show of shame that was demonstrated today on live national television where the senate under Akpabio was telling the whole world that they are going on vacation and the Clerk of the national assembly has paid money to every account of the Nigerian senators.

“This is the biggest joke we’ve seen in recent time (sic). “But that is the main reason why I am making it bold and very clear Senator Godswill Akpabio must immediately resign as the senate president.”

Senate President Akpabio on Tuesday, while addressing his colleagues after concluded the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, said funds had been sent by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Magaji Tambuwal, to the Senators to “enjoy” their holidays.

He said: “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly.”

However, the Senate President was quickly informed by some principal officers that he was on live television and speaking before reporters.

Upon realising the magnitude of his remarks, Akpabio swiftly withdrew his statement and said prayers had been sent to their mailboxes to assist them in going on a safe journey and return.

He said: “I withdraw that statement. In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

