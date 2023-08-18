Senate President, Godswill Akpabio Pictured Together With Peter Obi In Kano State Today

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been pictured together with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi at a wedding ceremony in Kano State.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State was defeated in the last presidential election by the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is currently challenging the victory of the winner of the election in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Reacting on his verified Facebook page, Godswill Obot Akpabio said; “We attended the wedding Fathia of the Son of the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, Abdullahi to Bilkisu Madaki, at Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque Goron Dutse, Kano State.”

( Photo Credit – Godswill Obot Akpabio Verified Facebook Page )

He Stated further; “Also in attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senators and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, among numerous others.”

Peteru4011 (

)