Senate President, Akpabio Reveals Why He Visited President Tinubu With Other Principal Officers

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has revealed why he visited the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock presidential villa yesterday.

The Senate President, who was elected during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly led other principal officers to meet with the President.

Godswill Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom state and immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs said on his verified Facebook page; “On Wednesday, I led the Principal Officers of the 10th Senate to a meeting with our President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and to formally congratulate him on his emergence as the Chairman of ECOWAS.”

The recent post by Senator Godswill Akpabio on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio Verified Facebook Page

Peteru4011 (

)