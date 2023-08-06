NEWS

Senate President, Akpabio Reveals The Total Number Of Ministerial Nominees That Have Been Screened

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has revealed the total number of ministerial nominees that have been screened and awaiting confirmation by the upper chamber of the national assembly.

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio said on his verified Facebook page; “Today, the Senate, under my leadership continued with the screening of the second batch of ministerial nominees from President Bola Tinubu. We shifted the screening of the remaining two nominees to the next legislative day.”

(Photo Credit – Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “As at today, 46 nominees have so far been screened and awaiting confirmation by the Senate.”

(Photo Credit – Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio Verified Facebook Page)

The recent post by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio Verified Facebook Page

