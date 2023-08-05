Senate President, Akpabio Confirms SaharaReporters’ Story, Says Senators Agreed On Non-Military Action In Niger Republic

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has confirmed SaharaReporters’ exclusive story on the Senate rejection of military intervention in Niger Republic by the President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS).

SaharaReporters earlier exclusively reported that after a closed-door session, the Senate agreed to pass a resolution ruling out President Tinubu’s military action in Niger Republic over the coup in the country.

Sources at the close-door executive session on Saturday told SaharaReporters that the senators would also prevail on the Nigerian government to restore power to the neighbouring country.

SaharaReporters learnt that to disregard Tinubu’s military option, some of the senators argued that the United States African command already had a base in Niger Republic and there was no need for Nigeria to deploy troops “to please Americans and other Western countries.”

SaharaReporters earlier exclusively reported that an insider in the session confirmed that the senators were against both the deployment of soldiers and the power supply cut-off already implemented against Niger Republic by the Nigerian government.

Confirming SaharaReporters’ story, the Senate President at an open session told journalists that the lawmakers believed that the Niger political impasse should be addressed politically rather than using military action.

He said, “At our executive session, the Senate condemned in totality the coup that took place in Niger Republic. The Senate commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other Heads of State of ECOWAS on their prompt response.

“The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu, by the virtue of his correspondence, has not asked that we should approve a request to go to war, but he expressed a wish to solicit support in the successful implementation of the ECOWAS communique.

“The leadership of the Senate is mandated to further engage the President on how best to engage and resolve the issues.”

Akpabio noted that the Senate was calling on Tinubu, as the Chairman of ECOWAS, to further engage leaders to strengthen political options in resolving the political situation in Niger.

He said, “The Senate is mandated to further engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on how best to resolve the issue in view of the cordial relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

“The Senate called on the ECOWAS Parliament to rise to this and condemn the military coup in Niger and to resolve the impasse.”

Recall that the Northern Senators Forum had condemned the Niger coup, but rejected planned military action against the Junta.

They cautioned against the use of military power in Niger, adding that Nigeria and the ECOWAS should use diplomatic channel to address the situation rather than military might.