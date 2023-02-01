Senate Hands Pantami 48- Hour Deadline To Explain How N13. 9bn In Service- Wide Funding Over 3 Years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigerian Senate has handed Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and his ministry a 48- hour deadline to explain how the N13. 9 billion in service-wide funding received between 2017 and 2021 was used.

Sen. Mathew Uroghide, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, revealed this at an inquiry hearing on Tuesday in Abuja.

As a result, the panelists were left puzzled about the ministry’s culture of impunity. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, William Alo, had testified before the lawmakers on behalf of the Ministry but was unable to convincingly defend the expenditure of a staggering N13. 9 billion, and he was unable to provide any supporting documentation.

The secretary begged for more time so that she could find the paperwork about the funds.

The legislators said that the committee had fought for the ministry’s representatives to appear before it for the previous four months after becoming incensed by the request.

According to documents provided to the committee by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, N13. 9 billion in total was paid to the Ministry from Service Wide Votes for the implementation of exceptional capital projects from 2017 to 2021, according to Senator Uroghide.

The congressman claimed that although the committee had sent out numerous invitations, the authorities kept breaking their promises

Articleman (

)