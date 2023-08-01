Senate halts Utsev screening as record shows he was born in 1980 but finished primary school in 1989

According to a news that was published by Vanguard paper online this morning, it was reported that the screening of at least three ministerial nominees, was put on hold for reasons of age forgery and age falsification, among others, as the Senate commenced the screening exercise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees yesterday.

It was reported that one those whose screening was put on hold by the Senate and asked to clarify issues were Prof. Joseph Utsev.

It was reported that Utsev is currently the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, in Wannune, the home town of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume.

Prof. Joseph Utsev

More information that was given by Vanguard made it known that, Professor Utsev, who hails from Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, was said to be the candidate of George Akume.

However, it was reported that the ministerial nominee in his resume, indicated that he was born in the year 1980 and but he finished his primary school education in the year 1989, at the age of nine. This development drew the attention of the Senate on how he would be in primary one at the age of three.

