Senate halts screening of 3 ministerial nominees over alleged forgery, age falsification

According to Vangaurd report,At the Senate screening of ministerial nominees, 14 candidates made appearances. Seven of them, including the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, were asked to take a bow and go, receiving favorable responses from the Senate. However, the screening for at least three nominees was put on hold due to issues related to age forgery and age falsification.

Among those asked to take a bow and go were two-term members of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Momoh, and Senator Abubakar Kyari, who is currently the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Also included were Senator John Enoh, former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejeocha, and former Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

On the other hand, nominees Prof. Joseph Utsev, Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi, and Bello Mohammed had their screening put on hold. Prof. Utsev, currently the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, drew attention for listing a date of birth that would have made him only three years old when he finished primary education. Senator Danladi faced questions related to a Supreme Court ban from holding public office for ten years, while Bello Mohammed’s case concerned his secondary school leaving certificate.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, assured the nominees with issues that their cases would be looked into at the confirmation stage. The screening exercise started at 1.32 pm and concluded at 6 pm, with several prominent figures appearing before the Senate.

The screening process is set to continue as the Senate reviews the qualifications and backgrounds of the remaining nominees on the Order Paper.

Credit: Vangaurd

