This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senate gives Pantami’s ministry ultimatum over N13.9bn fund

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has been issued a 48-hour ultimatum to account for N13.9 billion Service Wide votes collected from 2017 to 2021.

Sen. Mathew Uroghide, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, issued the directive during a Tuesday investigative session in Abuja.

The instruction came after the Permanent Secretary, William Alo, who had appeared on behalf of the Ministry before the panel but was unable to convincingly explain the expenditure of a whopping N13.9 billion, was unable to do so.

Alo was unable to provide any supporting documentation, which left the panellists perplexed about the Ministry’s culture of impunity.

The Permanent Secretary and the Director of Finance at the Ministry begged for additional time to produce supporting documents midway through the probe.

The legislators revealed that the Committee has struggled for the previous four months to have officials from the Ministry appear before it in response to the request.

According to data provided to the committee by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, a total of N13.9 billion was paid to the Ministry from Service Wide Votes for the implementation of exceptional capital projects from 2017 to 2021, according to Senator Uroghide.

The congressman claimed that despite numerous invitation letters from the Committee, the officials kept breaking their promises.

Only for you to come here today with the DFA of the Ministry to request more time, he said, “which would not be granted beyond Thursday this week because the committee must submit a report to the Senate on how your Ministry and many other MDAs are evading explanations on expenditures made from the Service Wide Votes.”

Uroghide asked that the Ministry of Communications provide an account of how the fund was used after claiming that a committee probe revealed that government officials had irresponsibly squandered Service Wide Votes.

However, the committee allowed the troubled Permanent Secretary to come before it once more on Thursday.

Content created and supplied by: Trendzhub (via 50minds

News )

#Senate #Pantamis #ministry #ultimatum #N13.9bn #fundSenate gives Pantami’s ministry ultimatum over N13.9bn fund Publish on 2023-02-01 05:51:26