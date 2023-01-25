Senate Finally Confirms Arase As Chairman Of Police Service Commission

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Solomon Arase, a former inspector general of police, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday to serve as chairman of the police service commission (PSC).

The confirmation came after President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the same move in a letter to the Upper Chamber on Tuesday.

The appointment of Arase follows Section 154(1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The former police chief was approved by the Senate following the screening process by the Committee on Police Affairs, which was chaired by Senator Jika Halliru (Bauchi Central ).

Arase behaved admirably during the screening process, demonstrating his ability to serve as the PSC Chairman, according to Senator Haliru, who presented the committee’s report during the plenary.

Solomon Arase was unanimously approved by the Senate to serve as the actual Chairman of the Commission once the report was adopted.

The Red Chamber, however, adjourned plenary until February 28, 2023, following the presidential election, after considering several reports from its committee on TETFUND seeking the establishment of tertiary institutions as well as the report from the committee on health and legal framework to establish the Federal Medical Centre, Okigwe in Imo State.

In a similar vein, the Senate approved the selection of the Code of Conduct Bureau’s members.

Murtala Kankia (Katsina, NW), Zephaniah Bulus (Nasarawa, NC), Farouq Umar (Yobe, NE), Abdulsalam Olawale (Ondo, SW), and Juwayriya Badamasiuy were among those confirmed. According to independent report.

