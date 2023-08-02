Senate Engages Protesting Workers

On Wednesday, the Senate responded to the protest by workers’ unions against the fuel subsidy removal by setting up a committee to engage in dialogue with the protesters. The workers had forcefully entered the National Assembly Complex in Abuja to protest against what they termed “anti-poor” policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

After the protesters pulled down the first gate and marched on the premises, Senate President Godswill Akpabio convened a closed-door session with lawmakers. Following the meeting, a three-man committee was formed, led by Senator Ali Ndume, to meet with the protesters at the National Assembly arcade. The Senate also committed to meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to find a resolution to the ongoing impasse.

According to leadeship news, The organized labor, including NLC and TUC, had initiated the protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and several other states across the country. They demanded the reversal of all anti-poor policies of the federal government, including the recent increase in petrol price, public school fees, and the release of withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers. Additionally, they called for an upward review of the minimum wage from N30,000 to N200,000.

The fuel subsidy removal, announced during Tinubu’s inauguration speech on May 29, 2023, led to a significant increase in petrol prices and general inflation rates. The NLC had given a seven-day ultimatum to the government, but efforts to find palliatives for the hardships faced by Nigerians due to the subsidy removal have so far been unsuccessful.

