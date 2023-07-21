Senate defers recess for ministerial screening

The Senate will push forward the commencement of its annual vacation to enable it screen ministarial nominees, it was learnt yesterday.

The list is being expected from the office of the President early next week.

The Senate will be prepared to meet every day to assure the confirmation of ministers, a major officer told The Nation, even if it means delaying the start of the break by one week. The Senate is scheduled to go on break from July 27 until September. According to The Nation.

Yemi Adaramodu, the chairman of the committee on media and public affairs, asserted that the Senate still had time to consider the President’s request before taking the lengthy holiday.

“The question of a shift does not arise,” he remarked, referring to the fact that no start date for the parliamentary year’s break has been set.

The time to present and evaluate ministerial nominations is yet plenty.

So that Nigerians can have the best, let’s be patient with the administration.

The National Assembly will undoubtedly take the proper action, and Nigerians won’t be let down.

