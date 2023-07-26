Senate Confirms Buhari’s Classmate and Others as NEDC Board Members

The Nigerian Senate has officially confirmed the appointment of several members to the governing board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Among the confirmed nominees is General Paul Tarfa (North East Adamawa), who also happens to be a former classmate of Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.), the former president of Nigeria. General Tarfa has been appointed as the chairman of the commission.

According to Punch, the Senate conducted a thorough screening of all the nominees before confirming their appointments during a plenary session on Wednesday. The confirmation followed a letter from the current president, whose contents were read on the floor of the plenary by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio. In the letter, the president sought the Senate’s approval for the appointments.

The other nominees who were successfully confirmed by the Senate include:

Hon Gambo Maikyau (North East Taraba)

Abdullahi Abbas (North West Kano)

Zaf Steven Ondora (North Central Benue)

Chief Mutiu Lawal Areh (South West Lagos)

Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo (South East Abia)

Frank Achinike Owo (South South Rivers)

Mohamed Goni Alkali (Managing Director North East Borno)

Additionally, there were some re-appointments for key positions within the NEDC. The individuals re-appointed are:

Musa Yashi – Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs (North East Bauchi)

Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya – Executive Director of tions (North East Gombe)

Dr. Abubakar Garba Ileah – Executive Director of Administration and Finance (North East Yobe)

With the confirmation of these nominees, the NEDC is now well-equipped to continue its crucial work in the development and rehabilitation of the North East region of Nigeria. The commission’s primary focus is to address the challenges faced by communities affected by insurgency, insurgency-related activities, and other developmental issues in the region.

