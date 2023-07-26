Senate Condemns South-East Sit-At-Home, Asks FG To Extradite Simon Ekpa

On Wednesday, the Senate expressed its disapproval of the sit-at-home protest that occurred on Monday in the South East geopolitical zone. The lawmakers called on the Federal Government to work together with the Finnish Government in order to extradite Simon Ekpa, a pro-Biafran agitator, for prosecution.

Furthermore, the Senate made a resolution to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs (once appointed) and other relevant stakeholders for a comprehensive investigation into the matter. They aim to bring to justice not only Simon Ekpa but also any other individuals involved in sponsoring the act.

The sit-at-home protest in the South East had disrupted activities and raised concerns about its impact on the region’s economy and social life. In response, the Senate took a strong stance against such actions and emphasized the need for collaboration with international partners to address matters related to agitators seeking secession.

The call for extradition and prosecution highlights the government’s determination to maintain peace and unity within the nation while also upholding the rule of law. By inviting key stakeholders for a thorough investigation, the Senate seeks to identify all those responsible for organizing and supporting the sit-at-home protest, ensuring accountability for their actions.

The Senate’s stance comes as a significant step towards addressing the issues surrounding the protest and sending a message that such disruptive actions will not be tolerated. As the situation unfolds, the collaboration with the Finnish Government and the involvement of relevant stakeholders will play a crucial role in resolving the matter and preventing any further disturbances in the region.

Newz247 (

)