Senate Condemns South-East Sit-At-Home, Asks FG To Extradite Simon Ekpa

The Senate has expressed its disapproval of the sit-at-home protest that took place in the South East geopolitical zone and has called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government to extradite Simon Ekpa, a pro-Biafran agitator, for prosecution. The Senate has also resolved to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs (once appointed) and other relevant stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and bring to justice all individuals involved in supporting the protest.

The sit-at-home protest caused disruptions in the South East region, leading to concerns about its impact on the economy and social life. In response, the Senate has taken a strong stance against such actions and emphasized the need for cooperation with international partners to address issues related to separatist movements.

The call for extradition and prosecution demonstrates the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and unity in the country while upholding the rule of law. By involving key stakeholders in the investigation, the Senate aims to hold accountable those responsible for organizing and supporting the protest.

This stance by the Senate sends a clear message that such disruptive actions will not be tolerated. The collaboration with the Finnish Government and the involvement of relevant stakeholders will be crucial in resolving the matter and preventing any further disturbances in the region.

Bubutain (

)