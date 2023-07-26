Senate Condemns Illegal Sit-at-Home Order in South East, Calls for Extradition of Simon Ekpa

The Nigerian Senate has condemned the recurring Monday sit-at-home protests in the South-East geopolitical zone. The Senate, during its Wednesday session, called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government and extradite Simon Ekpa, a pro-Biafran agitator, for prosecution. The agitator is believed to be one of the key figures behind the illegal sit-at-home orders, which caused significant economic losses in the region.

As per Channels Television on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, expressed grave concerns over the financial toll the sit-at-home orders have imposed on his state. He disclosed that Enugu State alone has suffered losses amounting to over N10 billion every Monday since the declaration of the unconstitutional order.

The sit-at-home order is said to be enforced by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in five South-Eastern states, namely Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia, and Ebonyi. The order was first declared in 2021 to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, who was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) on terrorism-related charges.

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The Senate’s resolution not only condemns the disruptive sit-at-home protests but also highlights the need for a thorough investigation into the matter. The upper chamber aims to invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs (once appointed) and other relevant stakeholders to delve into the root causes of the protests and bring those behind the act, including sponsors, to justice.

The recurring Monday sit-at-home protests have significantly impacted businesses, schools, and essential services in the affected states. Many citizens have faced financial hardships, and the disruptions have cast a shadow on the region’s economic growth and development.

Speaking about the Senate’s resolution, Senate President Godswill Akpabio emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and addressing issues through lawful channels. He called for an end to the unlawful sit-at-home orders and urged citizens to engage in constructive dialogue with the government to address their grievances.

In response to the Senate’s resolution, the Federal Government has expressed its commitment to work with the Finnish Government to secure the extradition of Simon Ekpa for prosecution. The government also vowed to address the grievances of the people in the South-East region through dialogue and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

As the situation unfolds, the nation awaits the outcome of the investigation and the steps taken by the authorities to curb the illegal sit-at-home orders while respecting the rights and aspirations of the citizens in the region.

