Senate Begins Ministerial Screening With ‘Bow And Go’

The screening of the ministers proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started in the legislative body’s upper chamber.

The president promised to deliver another batch “soon” after sending the Senate the much-awaited list of 28 names on Thursday.

According to the constitution, the president must designate at least one minister from each of the 36 federation-member states.

According to The Punch, the screening was supposed to start at 11 am, but it didn’t begin until much later.

Abubakar Momoh of Edo State was the first candidate to be examined.

Momoh indicated in his brief comment that he was prepared to work in any portfolio that was given to him.

He was then told to “bow and go” since he was a member of the House of Representatives by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

According to Senate tradition, lawmakers who appear before the upper legislative chamber for screening—whether at the state or federal level—do not undergo thorough checks.

CREDIT: The Punch

