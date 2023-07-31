Senate Asks Ministerial Nominee Who Started Primary School At the age of 3 To ‘Bow And Go’

A professor from Benue State, Prof Joseph Utsev, has generated massive reactions in the red chamber over the year he started primary school.

According to his curriculum vitae, the professor was born in 1980 and obtained his primary school certificate in 1989. That is, he started primary school at the age of 3. However, the senate asked him to bow and go.

During the screening process, distinguish Senator Mikhail Abiru of the All Progressive Congress (Lagos), had called the attention of the senators that the professor’s Curriculum Vitae in question indicated that the nominee was born in 1980, began his primary school in 1984, and finished his primary school in 1989.

Professor Joseph graduated as the best student from the University of Agriculture in Makurdi in the Department of Civil Engineering. He also obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Water Engineering from the same University.

Today (Monday, 31st July, 2023), the ministerial nominees are currently undergoing a screening exercise at the red chamber, as one of the factors for their confirmation before giving assigning to their respective ministries.

Source: Daily Trust

